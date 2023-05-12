Another thriller in Fayetteville, Gamecock softball upsets Auburn to advance to SEC Tournament Championship Game

Carolina won its third consecutive one-run game at the SEC Tournament. But after two eight-inning games, Carolina secured their semi-final win in regulation.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fifth-year player Jordian Fabian connected on a two-run home run in the top of the seventh with two outs to help the 10th seeded South Carolina softball team to a 3-2 win over the #2 seed Auburn in the SEC Tournament semi-finals.

With the win, Carolina becomes the lowest seed to advance to the SEC Tournament Championship.

JORDAN FABIAN GOES DEEP 💥



SOUTH CAROLINA TAKES THE LEAD ON A 2-RUN HOMER IN THE 7TH! @GamecockSoftbll pic.twitter.com/sVw3E02BAR — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 12, 2023

South Carolina scored its only other run of the game in the first inning, taking advantage of a leadoff walk and throwing error followed up by Aniyah Black's RBI line out for the 1-0 lead.

The Tigers scored what would be their only runs of the game in the second inning as an RBI single by Makayla Packer along with an RBI sac fly by Rose Roach gave Auburn a 2-1 lead.

Auburn came into the SEC Tournament ranked as high as 15th nationally and had come to Columbia two weeks ago and taken two of three from the Gamecocks at Beckham Field.

On the same day she was named First Team All-SEC, pitcher Donnie Gobourne (7-4) picked up the win. She pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing two hits and striking out six batters.