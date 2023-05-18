Playing at a high level, South Carolina softball gets ready for the Tallahassee regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If the South Carolina softball team plays in Tallahassee the way it performed in Fayetteville, the Gamecocks could very well walk off Joann Graf Field with a regional championship.

Carolina went to the SEC Tournament as 10th seed and did not leave until the final day on Sunday. The Gamecocks became the lowest seed and first double-digit seed to advance to the SEC tournament championship. The Gamecocks lost a hard-fought game to Tennessee in the championship game but the overall body of work in Fayetteville gives head coach Beverly Smith confidence her group of seasoned veterans is ready for the challenge of going on the road for regionals.