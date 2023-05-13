x
Gamecock softball comes up short in SEC Tournament Championship

Carolina dropped a 3-1 decision to fourth-ranked Tennessee, denying the Gamecocks their third SEC Tournament Championship.
Credit: SEC Media Portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The South Carolina softball team (37-20) was unable to pull off the comeback magic one final time in SEC Tournament championship game, as the Gamecocks fell to top-seeded and fourth ranked Tennessee (44-8) 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Gamecocks became the lowest seed in SEC Tournament history to make the finals and also became the first double-digit seed to reach the championship game. Donnie Gobourne, Jordan Fabian, and Marissa Gonzalez were named to the SEC All-Tournament Team.

The Gamecocks jumped out to the early lead as Zoe Laneaux tripled with one out in the top of the first. Riley Blampied brought her home on a sacrifice fly to center field, giving South Carolina the advantage.

The Lady Vols tied it on a couple of hits in the bottom of the inning, scoring with two outs. Tennessee took the lead in the third with two outs, scoring twice on a two-out single after a South Carolina error extended the inning.  

Karsen Ochs (7-6) took the loss, allowing two unearned runs in 1 1-3 innings. Bailey Betenbaugh started for Carolina and allowed one run in in 1 2-3 innings. Gobourne finished the game throwing the final three innings, allowing two hits, and striking out four. 

Carolina will find out its regional destination Sunday night during the NCAA selection show. 

