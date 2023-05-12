Another extra inning victory for Gamecock softball in the SEC Tournament

Carolina upsets Georgia 2-1 in eight innings, propelling the 10th-seeded Gamecocks into the SEC Tournament semi-finals.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time since 2018, the South Carolina softball team is in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

The Gamecocks went to extra innings for the second day in a row. After defeating Texas A&M 1-0 in eight innings on Wednesday, Carolina defeated Georgia 1-0 in eight innings Thursday evening in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

After Georgia took a 1-0 lead in the third, Carolina quickly responded in the top of the fourth inning with a solo home run by Riley Blampied.

Georgia was on the verge of taking the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning but South Carolina outfielder Marissa Gonzalez robbed Georgia's Lyndi Rae Davis of an RBI with a spectacular leaping catch in left.

Carolina took the lead in the top of the eighth inning when Brooke Blakenship drove in Emma Sellers with an RBI single. Gamecock pitcher Donnie Gobourne would come out of the bullpen for the second straight game. She went five innings, allowing four hits and she struck out eight.

The Gamecocks will return to action Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. when they face Auburn in the SEC Tournament semifinals.