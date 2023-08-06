Goffi named ITA Coach of the Year

South Carolina head men's tennis coach Josh Goffi has been recognized for the accomplishments of his team in the 2023 season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the third consecutive season and the fourth time in his career, South Carolina head men's tennis coach has been named the Wilson/Intercollegiate Tennis Association Coach of the Year.

In his 13th season at South Carolina, Goffi led the Gamecocks to a 22-7 record including five wins over opponents ranked inside the top-10. Goffi led the program to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 1989.

The Gamecocks spent all of the 2023 dual season ranked inside the top-10 and achieving a new program-best ranking of No. 2 in the nation. The team was ranked eighth in the final rankings, the highest finish to a season since 1989.