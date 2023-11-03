Fifth-ranked South Carolina tennis defeats Alabama 7-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a dramatic 4-1 over fourth-ranked Ohio State on Wednesday, the fifth-ranked South Carolina men's tennis team made sure there were no letdowns as they hosted Alabama Friday in their SEC home opener.
USC swept the Crimson Tide 7-0 to improve to 3-0 in the SEC.
(5) South Carolina 7, (66) Alabama 0
Doubles (order of finish: 3, 2)
- #1 Toby Samuel/Connor Thomson (SC) vs. Enzo Aguiard/Filip Planinsek (UA) 5-5, unfinished
- #22 Jake Beasley/James Story (SC) def. German Samofalov/Yair Sarouk (UA) 6-3
- Raphael Lambling/Casey Hoole (SC) def. Joao Ferreira/Matias Ponce De Leon (UA) 6-4
Singles (order of finish: 1, 4, 6, 2, 5, 3)
- #6 Toby Samuel (SC) def. #63 Enzo Aguiard (UA) 6-2, 6-1
- #5 Connor Thomson (SC) def. Filip Planinsek (UA) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4
- #84 Raphael Lambling (SC) def. Matias Ponce De Leon (UA) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3
- James Story (SC) def. German Samofalov (UA) 6-4, 6-3
- #83 Casey Hoole (SC) def. Roan Jones (UA) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-3)
- Jake Beasley (SC) def. Yair Sarouk (UA) 6-3, 6-4