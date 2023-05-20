The eighth-seeded Gamecock men's tennis team drops 4-0 decision to #1 Texas

In a season of historic firsts, Carolina was played in the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 1989.

The eighth-seeded South Carolina men’s tennis team saw its season come to an end Friday as it fell to No. 1 Texas 4-0 in the NCAA Quarterfinals at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

The match concluded Friday morning after it was stopped Thursday evening when inclement weather came through the Orlando area.

The Gamecocks finished with a 22-7 overall record and the #8 seed marked the highest in program history for the NCAA Championships.

Toby Samuel and Connor Thomson will continue play next week, competing in both the NCAA Singles and Doubles Tournaments. Both players are individually No. 9-16 seeds in the Singles Tournament and together they are the No. 1 overall seed in the Doubles Tournament.

(1) Texas 4, (8) South Carolina 0

Doubles (order of finish: 3, 2, 1)

#3 Eliot Spizzirri/Cleeve Harper (UT) def. #1 Toby Samuel/Connor Thomson (SC) 7-5 #75 Pierre-Yves Bailly/Siem Woldeab (UT) def. #48 Jake Beasley/James Story (SC) 6-4 Casey Hoole/Raphael Lambling (SC) def. Chih Chi Huang/Evin McDonald (UT) 6-2

Singles (order of finish: 4, 3, 5)