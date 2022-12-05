Gamecock tight end set to enter transfer portal

A member of the gamecock offense is transferring.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pass catcher on the Gamecock offense is leaving the program.

According to 247sports, Tight End Austin Stogner is entering the transfer portal, less than a year after he joined the team.

Stogner transferred to South Carolina from Oklahoma last year and was a key piece in bringing quarterback Spencer Rattler with him to the Capital City.

Stogner had 20 catches for 210 yards and one touchdown in one season with the Gamecocks.