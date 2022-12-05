Gamecock tight end set to enter transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pass catcher on the Gamecock offense is leaving the program.
According to 247sports, Tight End Austin Stogner is entering the transfer portal, less than a year after he joined the team.
Stogner transferred to South Carolina from Oklahoma last year and was a key piece in bringing quarterback Spencer Rattler with him to the Capital City.
Stogner had 20 catches for 210 yards and one touchdown in one season with the Gamecocks.
South Carolina will face Notre Dame in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida on December 30th.