One day before retirement, Curtis Frye reflects on his career at South Carolina

Longtime track and field/cross country coach Curtis Frye is retiring after more than 40 years in the college ranks.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One day before his final day in the office, South Carolina track and field/cross country head coach Curtis Frye held one final media session at the Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex.

Frye has been in the college coaching profession for more than 40 years with the last 27 in Columbia. Two weeks ago, he announced he was calling it a career effective June 30.

As the Hall of Fame coach reflected on his career, he admitted his top accomplishment has to be the 2002 NCAA Championship which was earned by the Gamecock women's track and field team. That marked the first team national championship for Gamecock athletics.

Frye says he put a lot of pressure on himself to be the first Gamecock head coach to oversee a national championship. In fact, Frye thought then-USC head football coach Lou Holtz would be his toughest competition in that race to a title.