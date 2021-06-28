South Carolina-UConn basketball series will continue

South Carolina has extended its series with UConn for the next two seasons, the programs announced on Monday.



As part of the extension. the Gamecocks will be in Storrs for the 2022-2023 season before hosting the Huskies in 2023-24. The two teams are already set to meet in the upcoming season which will conclude the current two-game series.



The last time this series was held at the Colonial Life Arena, the Gamecocks defeated UConn 70-52. In the 10 meetings between the two programs, South Carolina is 1-9 against the Huskies.