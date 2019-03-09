South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp confirmed Tuesday that senior quarterback Jake Bentley will miss an extended period of time and freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski will start this Saturday again Charleston Southern.

"Jake Bentley has a mid-foot sprain, which is commonly referred to as a Lisfranc; he will be out for an extended period of time," Muschamp said.

"He is still under medical evaluation. I'll know more the latter part of the week exactly whether he needs surgery. If he needs surgery, it's going to be season-ending injury. If not, it's 6-8 weeks, but again I don't want to comment much further than that right now, because I don't know a lot more than that, until we get another evaluation."

RELATED: USC QB Jake Bentley suffers broken foot, report says

"Hurt for Jake, senior year, given a lot to this program," Muschamp continued. "Outstanding young man. Exactly how you want someone to represent the University of South Carolina. Just hurt for him during this time."

Muschamp said Bentley suffered the injury during the final play against North Carolina this past Saturday. The senior was 16 of 30 passing for 142 yards with a touchdown with two fourth quarter interceptions in the 24-20 loss.

"I believe it was on the last play of the game," Muschamp said.

"He was on the new side there at the middle of the field and slipped and generally the Lisfranc comes from someone landing on you or the turf and he slipped on the side there. That's when it was hurt and he told (head trainer) Clint (Haggard) he was sore after the game was over. Clint came into my office at about 10:30 or 11 in the morning (Sunday) and said, 'I think there's going to be an issue with Jake here,' so we got an MRI, didn't really get the results back until Sunday night and that's when we realized there was an issue."

In 33 career games at USC, he has completed 626 of 1,002 passes for 7,527 yards and 55 touchdowns with 33 interceptions. This Saturday will mark the first official action for the freshman who came in as the third-ranked pro-style quarterback in the country by Rivals.com.