What Gamecock great Sheila Foster thinks about Aliyah Boston breaking her double-double record

South Carolina senior forward Aliyah Boston could set the program record for most double-doubles in a career when the Gamecocks face Arkansas Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is a very good chance the reigning national player of the year will break the South Carolina all-time record for career double-doubles.

Aliyah Boston is currently tied with the Hall of Famer Sheila Foster in that category with 72 games with double figures in points and rebounds. Boston could very well reach 73 today when the Gamecocks host Arkansas.

Foster is a native of Spartanburg and she will make the drive down I-26 to watch Boston attempt to take sole possession of that category. She is a big fan of Boston's game and her personality.

"She's nice, quiet", Foster described Boston.

"But on the court, she's dangerous."