There were three overtime games in week four of the NFL and former Gamecocks and Tigers were heavily involved in the outcomes.

Houston's first win of the season was a 37-34 win at Indianapolis. Former USC defensive end Jadeveon Clowney opened the scoring for the Texans as he recovered a fumble underneath a dog pile in the Colts end zone. Clowney also added four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes, one to former Clemson receiver Nuk Hopkins. Watson also had a rushing touchdown.

In the Eagles' overtime loss to the Titans, Alshon Jeffery made his 2018 debut after sitting out the first three games due to his February shoulder surgery. Jeffery caught eight passes for 105 yards which included a 16-yard TD connection from Carson Wentz. That gave the Eagles a 17-3 lead before the Titans rallied for a 26-23 win.

On the West coast, former Gamecock tight end Jared Cook caught a pair of touchdowns in the Raiders' 45-42 win over the Browns. Cook caught a pair of 7-yard touchdowns from Derek Carr and finished with eight receptions for 110 yards.

