South Carolina can't get the offense going in a 5-0 loss to Tennessee

The Gamecocks were held to three hits and were shut out for the first time this season. Since sweeping Florida, USC is 3-10.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tennessee’s Andrew Lindsey went 8.1 innings and allowed just three hits as the Volunteers took a 5-0 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Friday nightto start a three-game series at Founders Park.

Lindsey struck out five and did not walk a batter for Tennessee. Carolina’s three hits were from Cole Messina, Gavin Casas and Evan Stone.

The Volunteers scored a run in the third, then plated three in the fourth with two coming from a Dylan Dreiling home run. Tennessee ended the scoring with a run in the sixth.

Eli Jones was tagged with the loss, allowing seven hits and four runs with five strikeouts and three walks in four innings. Brett Thomas had four strikeouts in two innings of relief while Jackson Phipps had a pair of punchouts in the ninth.