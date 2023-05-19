South Carolina can't get the offense going in a 5-0 loss to Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tennessee’s Andrew Lindsey went 8.1 innings and allowed just three hits as the Volunteers took a 5-0 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Friday nightto start a three-game series at Founders Park.
Lindsey struck out five and did not walk a batter for Tennessee. Carolina’s three hits were from Cole Messina, Gavin Casas and Evan Stone.
The Volunteers scored a run in the third, then plated three in the fourth with two coming from a Dylan Dreiling home run. Tennessee ended the scoring with a run in the sixth.
Eli Jones was tagged with the loss, allowing seven hits and four runs with five strikeouts and three walks in four innings. Brett Thomas had four strikeouts in two innings of relief while Jackson Phipps had a pair of punchouts in the ninth.
The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 2:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.