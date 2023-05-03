Hayden Brown relishes his one season in the South Carolina program

The transfer from The Citadel has at least one more game in a Carolina uniform before his career will come to an end.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hayden Brown is making sure his one and only season at South Carolina is going to count.

Granted the won-loss record has not been what he had hoped for but that has not taken away from how ecstatic he is to be playing his final season in Columbia.

Brown was at The Citadel for five seasons before transferring to South Carolina. In 30 games this season, Brown is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

On Saturday, Brown was the only player who was honored as part of Senior Day. He went on to score 13 points as Carolina defeated Georgia 61-55.

After the game, Brown was all smiles in the interview room as he reflected on his decision to come to South Carolina and how his one year under Lamont Paris has allowed him to reach heights he never thought possible.