Carolina had hopes for its first two-game winning streak since SEC play began but instead, it was Vandy extending its winning streak to four.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Liam Robbins scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ezra Manjon added 15 points and Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 75-64 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight conference victory.

Vanderbilt (14-12, 7-6 SEC) has its first four-game winning streak in SEC play since the 2016-17 season. The win also gave the Commodores their first season sweep of South Carolina since 2013.

Tyrin Lawrence had 11 points and Myles Stute scored 10 for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt held South Carolina to just 12 points through the opening 14 minutes and led 25-12. The Commodores also struggled shooting in the first half at 35% but controlled the glass 30-15 for a 40-28 advantage in field-goal attempts.

Vanderbilt led by as many as 22 points in the second half and South Carolina only got it within single digits once after halftime with 38 seconds left.

Meechie Johnson scored all 19 of his points in the second half for South Carolina (9-17, 2-11), which has lost nine of 10 games. Chico Carter Jr. had 15 points, Hayden Brown added 11 points and Josh Gray grabbed 12 rebounds.

Freshman Gregory Jackson II, averaging a team-high 15.7 points per game, came off the bench again to score just two points on 1-of-7 shooting. It was his third straight game of coming off the bench.