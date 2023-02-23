Embattled Miller leads No. 2 Alabama past Gamecocks in OT 78-76

South Carolina was bidding for its biggest upset since knocking off top-ranked Kentucky in 2010.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Embattled Brandon Miller scored a career-high 41 points, including the go-ahead basket with 0.9 seconds left in overtime, as No. 2 Alabama outlasted South Carolina 78-76 on Wednesday night.

Miller’s performance came a day after the 6-foot-9 freshman standout was linked to a fatal shooting near campus last month. However, hours before tipoff, Alabama said Miller was “not a suspect” and would remain an “active member” for the Crimson Tide (24-4, 14-1 Southeastern Conference).

Miller shook off some early struggles to lead Alabama, which kept its one-game lead over No. 25 Texas A&M in the race for the SEC regular-season championship.

Miller's final basket in regulation, with 4.1 seconds to play, tied the game at 68 and forced the extra period. Miller finished 14 of 25 from the field and had six of Alabama's seven 3-pointers.

It was a wild finish to an eventful day when Alabama officials announced hours before tipoff Miller would travel and play against the Gamecocks despite testimony he transported the gun used in a fatal shooting to former teammate Darius Miles, now one of two people facing capital murder charges.

Miller's attorney said his client never touched the gun and drove away from the scene when shots were fired.

The game appeared to be the biggest of mismatches with Alabama rolling toward a No. 1 seed in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, and South Carolina (10-17, 3-11) having lost its previous seven conference games at home.

But it was the Gamecocks who delivered the punches early. They made seven straight shots, including the first college 3 for little-used freshman Eli Sparkman, to lead 22-15 midway through the opening period.

Alabama and Miller rallied and moved in front. Miller hit a smooth 3-pointer, ran the break and finished with a high-flying jam, then had a twisting drive that ended with a dunk, sending the Tide ahead 25-24.

South Carolina didn't wilt, ending the half on an 10-6 burst for a 35-31 lead at the break. The run included three 3s, including one from halfcourt by Meechie Johnson as the buzzer sounded.

Gregory “GG” Jackson led South Carolina with 19 points, while Johnson and Jacobi Wright had 18 apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide needed all Brandon Miller could give them in this one. Their defense, typically one of the SEC's best, allowed the last-place Gamecocks to shoot 48% from the field in the close call.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks haven't often shown the ability to hang with average teams in the SEC, let alone the league leader in Alabama. Jackson, Johnson and Wright make a strong core when all play like they did against the Tide.

UP NEXT

Alabama returns home to play Arkansas on Saturday.