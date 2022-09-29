The Gamecocks are working for a repeat performance

The South Carolina women's basketball team has turned its attention to preseason practice as the pursuit of a second consecutive national title continues.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With four of five starters returning from last year's national championship team, that would be reason enough to peg South Carolina as the favorite to hoist the trophy in early April.

But when the country's top recruiting class is added to the mix, that only enhances the hype surrounding this year's squad.

With offseason workouts now in the rear view mirror, the preseason schedule is underway. On Wednesday, the Gamecocks held their first preseason practice in preparation for the upcoming season.

The regular season opener will tip off on November 7 with ETSU replacing BYU on the schedule.