x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Carolina can't keep up with Davidson in the second half in a 69-60 loss to the Wildcats

The Gamecocks lose their second consecutive game in the Charleston Classic. They will face Furman Sunday morning on the final day of the tournament.
Credit: WLTX

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60 on Friday night.

The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with a 3-pointer to give Davidson (4-1) a 42-38 lead and the Wildcats stayed ahead the rest of the game.

Kochera scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

Davidson sank mid-range baskets and 3s against the Gamecocks' zone defense and continued their strong shooting when South Carolina (2-2) went to man-to-man. The Wildcats moved the ball effectively distributing 17 assists on 26-made baskets.

The Wildcats held off South Carolina's Chico Carter Jr. who missed tying his career high with 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting including 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

Greg Jackson II scored 12 points and Hayden Brown 10 for South Carolina.

Davidson will take on Old Dominion in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic on Sunday morning. The Gamecocks face Furman.

More Videos

In Other News

Friday Night Blitz: November 18 scores and highlights

Before You Leave, Check This Out