One more year for Dakereon Joyner who says he is coming back for the 2023 season

South Carolina playmaker has a redshirt year of 2018 and one COVID year of eligibility which is allowing him to spend a total of six seasons in a USC uniform.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dakereon Joyner has not played his final game in a Gamecock uniform.

The South Carolina receiver who also has made plays at quarterback announced on social media that he will use his final year of eligibility and return for head coach Shane Beamer's third season at South Carolina. Joyner is using the COVID year to come back in 2023.

Joyner came to South Carolina as the reigning Mr. Football from Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston. A four-star quarterback prospect in the class of 2018, Joyner played in one game as a freshman in that 2018 season and took that year as a redshirt.

In 2919, Joyner was still at quarterback before being moved to receiver after Jake Bentley and Ryan Hilinski assumed control of the depth chart at that QB position. But when Bentley went down with a season-ending injury after game one, Joyner returned to quarterback full-time with a few snaps at wide receiver.

In the 10-game season of 2020, Joyner made three starts, recording seven receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed twice for 61 yards and a score. Joyner showed his versatility by returning seven kicks for 165 yards, a 23.6-yard average.

In 2021, Joyner would play both receiver and quarterback with his breakout game coming in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. In the 38-21 win over North Carolina, Joyner surprised everyone in the building, especially the North Carolina defense, by getting the start at quarterback. He completed all nine of his passes for 160 yards and one touchdown to go with 64 yards rushing on 10 carries to earn MVP honors.