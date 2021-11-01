Henderson scores 22, Gamecocks knock off Kentucky 75-70

Destanni Henderson scored 22 points and Aliyah Boston added 20 points as the Gamecocks rallied for a 75-70 victory over No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday night.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Destanni Henderson scored 22 points and Aliyah Boston added 20, including 10 in the third quarter to put No. 5 South Carolina ahead to stay as the Gamecocks rallied for a 75-70 victory over No. 10 Kentucky on Sunday night.

The Gamecocks trailed 41-32 at halftime and 54-46 late in the third before closing the quarter with an 11-2 run, including five by Boston, for their first lead since the opening minutes.

Boston and Henderson then added four points each during an 12-2 spurt to open the fourth that helped withstand Kentucky's late rally.

Chasity Patterson scored eight consecutive points to get Kentucky within 69-68. LeLe Grissett answered with a baseline drive and Boston made a layup before Zia Cooke sealed it with two free throws with 10.3 seconds remaining.

First-place South Carolina (8-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) won its fifth in a row just days after postponing a game against Georgia because of a positive coronavirus test in the program.

Rhyne Howard had 32 points and Patterson and Dre'Una Edwards 12 each for the Wildcats (9-3, 2-2 SEC), who lost their second consecutive game in a four-game stretch against top 15 opponents.

The No. 5/4 Gamecocks (8-1, 3-0 SEC) are set for a trip to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Thursday, Jan. 14. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET with the game airing on SEC Network+.