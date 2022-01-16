Gamecocks fall to Gators 71-63

Cardinal Newman grad and former News19 Player of the Week Chico Carter Jr. led the way with 12 points for Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Kowacie Reeves scored 14 points each and Florida beat South Carolina 71-63 on Saturday for its first Southeastern Conference win of the season.

Colin Castleton added 10 points, 10 points fewer than his average in conference play, but had a career-tying eight blocks plus seven rebounds. Florida (10-6, 1-3) avoided its its first 0-4 SEC start since 1950.

Chico Carter Jr. scored 12 points and Erik Stevenson added 10 for the Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3).

In its three SEC losses - all against teams ranked in the top 15 - Florida shot 40%. Against the Gamecocks, the Gators shot 55% to 35% for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks turned it over just nine times in the Florida game, dishing out 10 assists, while forcing the Gators into 15 miscues.

South Carolina hits the road again for another Tuesday night game at Arkansas (11-5, 1-3 SEC).