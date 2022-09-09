Gamecocks have an early call in Fayetteville

South Carolina and Arkansas will kick off at 11 am local time, but Carolina is used to early wake-up calls.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The last time South Carolina had an 11:00 a.m. kickoff, it was in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and it ended with the Gamecocks dominating North Carolina, giving Shane Beamer a seven-win season in his first year in charge of the Gamecock program.

Carolina has another early wake-up call as the Gamecocks face Arkansas in Fayetteville. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. local time and it will be interesting to see if the Arkansas fan base is energized for the early start time.

Beamer says early kickoffs are no problem for his team which usually practices in the mornings. Plus, there is something to be said for being on the road and not having to wait all day to play.

Today's game with Arkansas is starting roughly seven and a half hours earlier than last week's season opener at Williams-Brice Stadium.