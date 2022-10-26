A different role for the Gamecocks who are now nationally ranked

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Before the season, the preseason projections did not have the Gamecocks beating Kentucky and Texas A&M. But that is exactly what happened and now, the Gamecocks are in top 25 for the first time since 2018.
Carolina has won four straight, the longest winning streak since the 2013 team was about to put the finishing touches on a third consecutive 11-win campaign.
The challenge now for the Gamecocks is to stay focused and hungry and not worry about their current position in the national landscape.
"Obviously, we are excited about where we are but the only ranking that matters is the end of the season and we have a lot more in front of us," Beamer said at his Tuesday news conference. We talked about it, we are writing the story still of this 2022 football team. I would certainly hate for the high mark and the high point to be the last two weeks. We have to continue to get better and that is what we are focused on right now is getting better as a team.
The next step for the Gamecocks is a Saturday contest against Missouri with game time set for 4:00 p.m.
A victory would be number six on the season and make South Carolina bowl eligible.