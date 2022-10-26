A different role for the Gamecocks who are now nationally ranked

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Before the season, the preseason projections did not have the Gamecocks beating Kentucky and Texas A&M. But that is exactly what happened and now, the Gamecocks are in top 25 for the first time since 2018.

"Obviously, we are excited about where we are but the only ranking that matters is the end of the season and we have a lot more in front of us," Beamer said at his Tuesday news conference. We talked about it, we are writing the story still of this 2022 football team. I would certainly hate for the high mark and the high point to be the last two weeks. We have to continue to get better and that is what we are focused on right now is getting better as a team.