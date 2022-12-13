Loggains hired as South Carolina offensive coordinator

Dowell Loggains has been at Arkansas for the past two seasons with extensive NFL experience on his resume as well.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dowell Loggains is the new offensive coordinator at South Carolina, His hiring was formally approved by the USC Board of Trustees Tuesday afternoon. He received a three-year contract worth $1 million annually.

He replaces Marcus Satterfield who left after two seasons to join the Matt Rhule staff at Nebraska.

For the past two seasons, Loggains has been the tight ends coach at Arkansas where he played quarterback. He spent 16 years in the NFL primarily as a quarterbacks coach, including seven seasons as an offensive coordinator.

From 2010-2020, Loggains was either an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins or New York Jets.