With a new offense in the works, South Carolina kicks off spring practice

The third spring of the Shane Beamer era has begun as the team continues the long process of preparing for the 2023 campaign.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of spring practice for the Gamecocks featured un-spring-like weather and the installation of a new offense under new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains.

After practice, head coach Shane Beamer met the media and talked about the process of bringing on a new offense which will have some carryover from the previous system. But the goal of the new offense is be simpler and at some point, that will indeed be the case. But the first day of spring drills was anything but simple for the players on offense who are having to digest almost everything in the playbook.

"Our mentality right now is to throw as much at them as we can and let’s really challenge the players and coaches mentally and having to learn what we are doing," Beamer said.