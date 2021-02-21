Gamecocks hit five home runs in series-clinching win

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team belted five home runs on the day and the pitching staff combined to allow just three hits as the Gamecocks clinched the season-opening series with a 12-5 win over Dayton Saturday afternoon (Feb. 20) at Founders Park.



Wes Clarke had two of the five home runs, going 3-for-4 with five RBI. Braylen Wimmer, Colin Burgess and Brady Allen each had a home run. Wimmer's was a two-run shot in the second while Burgess and Allen had solo blasts.



Brannon Jordan started the game on the mound for Carolina. He went four-plus innings, allowing two hits and three earned runs with four walks and four strikeouts. Andrew Peters picked up the win in relief, pitching two hitless innings with three strikeouts.