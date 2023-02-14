Cardoso named SEC Co-Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke have earned their share of SEC awards but Kamilla Cardoso has worked her way into that conversation.
The junior center was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week after helping the Gamecocks record a pair of wins last week.
In the victory at Auburn and at home against then-third-ranked and undefeated LSU, Cardoso averaged 12.0 points and 10.0 rebounds and shot 76.9 percent from the field while playing just 17.2 minutes per game in the two contests.
In the win over LSU, Cardoso led the team in rebounding with nine of her 13 boards coming in the first half. In the second half, Cardoso scored 16 of her team-high 18 points in the final 20 minutes to help seal the victory and extend South Carolina's winning streak to 31.