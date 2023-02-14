Cardoso named SEC Co-Player of the Week

For the second time this season, South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso earns an SEC weekly award

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke have earned their share of SEC awards but Kamilla Cardoso has worked her way into that conversation.

The junior center was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week after helping the Gamecocks record a pair of wins last week.

In the victory at Auburn and at home against then-third-ranked and undefeated LSU, Cardoso averaged 12.0 points and 10.0 rebounds and shot 76.9 percent from the field while playing just 17.2 minutes per game in the two contests.