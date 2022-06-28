Gamecocks land 4-star Class of 2023 Linebacker

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed another big name recruit in the Class of 2023.
Four-star linebacker Grayson Howard announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Twitter Monday afternoon.
The Jacksonville product and current High School senior picked South Carolina over Florida, Clemson, and his hometown Florida Gators.
Over the past three seasons, Howard has racked up 326 tackles as a three-year starter at Andrew Jackson. According to 247sports, he is rated as the 17th best Linebacker in the Class of 2023 and the 50th best player in the State of Florida.