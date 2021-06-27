Gamecocks land All-American transfer DB

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A busy week for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks has culminated with a big commitment from one of the Nation's best young Defensive Backs.

Kansas transfer DB Karon Prunty announced his commitment to Carolina on Saturday, picking the Gamecocks over his other top two choice, the University of Tennessee.



In his Freshman season with the Jayhawks, Prunty started all nine games and his 10 pass breakups tied for first in the nation among Freshmen.



He had a 38.5 completion percentage on passes thrown his direction, which ranked 7th in College football. In addition, he didn't allow a single touchdown pass all season.