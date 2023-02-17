Gamecocks light up the scoreboard on Opening Day, a 20-3 rout of UMass Lowell

Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sixth season of the Mark Kingston era has begun and the first game of the 2023 season saw the offense explode for 20 runs in a 20-3 victory over UMass Lowell.

The 20 runs are the most since 2016 and the most on Opening Day since 2008.

Senior Braylen Wimmer has been moved to shortstop to provide a consistent defensive presence at that position. But Wimmer had himself a day at the plate, going 5-for-5 at the plate with a home run and a pair of RBI. He is the first Gamecock player since Spring Valley grad Gene Cone in 2016 to record five hits in a game.

Will McGillis hit a pair of home runs and drove in three while Carson Hornung had five RBI and went 2-for-4 at the plate. Cole Messina collected his first career home runs and drove in three.

Seven of South Carolina’s nine starters picked up at least one hit in the victory.