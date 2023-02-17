Gamecocks light up the scoreboard on Opening Day, a 20-3 rout of UMass Lowell

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sixth season of the Mark Kingston era has begun and the first game of the 2023 season saw the offense explode for 20 runs in a 20-3 victory over UMass Lowell.
The 20 runs are the most since 2016 and the most on Opening Day since 2008.
Senior Braylen Wimmer has been moved to shortstop to provide a consistent defensive presence at that position. But Wimmer had himself a day at the plate, going 5-for-5 at the plate with a home run and a pair of RBI. He is the first Gamecock player since Spring Valley grad Gene Cone in 2016 to record five hits in a game.
Will McGillis hit a pair of home runs and drove in three while Carson Hornung had five RBI and went 2-for-4 at the plate. Cole Messina collected his first career home runs and drove in three.
Seven of South Carolina’s nine starters picked up at least one hit in the victory.
Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 2:00 p.m.