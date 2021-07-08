Take two for UofSC running back MarShawn Lloyd after 2020 ACL tear

After missing all of 2020 with a torn ACL, highly touted running back MarShawn Lloyd has recovered and is ready to roll in 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — MarShawn Lloyd is hoping to finally showcase what made him a five-star prospect coming out of high school in Maryland.

The Gamecock running back has fully recovered from a torn ACL which he suffered on the second day of preseason practice in 2020.

After being limited in the spring, Lloyd said he is 100% healthy and feels he is actually stronger in his lower body than he was prior to the injury. He added that when he has made his cuts in summer training, the thought of the injury is not in his mind.