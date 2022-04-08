Gamecocks hold one final event of "Talking Season"

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer headlined Media Day Thursday at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was fitting that South Carolina's final event of "Talking Season" took place in the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility.

It was Spurrier who first coined the term "Talking Season" which is that part of the calendar between spring practice and the start of preseason camp.

The Gamecocks held Media Day Thursday, one day before the first preseason practice. Carolina enters year two of the Shane Beamer on the heels of a seven-win season and the addition of Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler to the rotation.

This time last year, there were a lot of unknowns surrounding the Gamecock program, specifically the head coach who was entering his first season at the helm. But the former Gamecock assistant saw his team handle adversity throughout the 2021 season and after ending the regular season with a 6-6 record, Beamer saw his team dominate North Carolina to win the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, giving him a winning record in his first season as a head coach.