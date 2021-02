Gamecocks are coming off of a 87-63 victory against Alabama on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a wild week of upsets in Women's college basketball, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks are moving up in this week's AP poll.

The Gamecocks moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 in this week's rankings after NC State and UConn suffered losses last week.

Last week, the Gamecocks beat Mississippi State on the road and they defeated Alabama 87-63 on Sunday.