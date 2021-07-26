Gamecocks past and present shine at S.C. Pro-AM

The last day of the event featured great hoops action as well as appearances by Gamecock legends Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The stars came out to Heathwood Hall Sunday for the final day of the 2021 SC Pro-AM.

Gamecock Legend P.J. Dozier was among the SC hoopers in attendance Sunday.

The Spring Valley grad and current Denver Nuggets guard is coming off of his best season in the NBA. He was a key part of Denver's bench rotation, averaging just under eight points and four rebounds per game.

Dozier is currently recovering from a groin injury which sidelined him during the postseason.

Despite not playing in the Pro Am this year, Dozier still wanted to come out to check out some of the talent in the State.

"It's always good to come back home," Dozier says. "We've always been an underrated state when it comes to basketball, we got guys on the market, guys in the league winning championships, Rookie of the Years, it's great to see."

Another star from South Carolina's only Final Four Men's Basketball team was also at Heathwood Hall Sunday.

Sindarius Thornwell suited up for Team Firehouse Sub.

After leading the Gamecocks to the Final Four, Thornwell was drafted in the 2017 NBA Draft and has stuck around in the Association for the past several seasons and is currently a member of the Orlando Magic.

In his game Sunday, Thornwell scored 16 points leading Team Firehouse to a 93-85 victory over Chick-Fil-A of Two Notch Road. Gamecock newcomer and former News19 Player of the Week Chico Carter Jr. had 29 points for Team Chick Fil-A.

In the first game Sunday, Gamecock Freshman Jacobi Wright scored 20 points to lead First Citizens Bank to a 90-82 win against Honda of Columbia. On the other side of the action, new Gamecock guard and A.C. Flora Grad James Reese scored 32 points.

"It felt good to hoop with guys that I grew up with and to see people that I've been coached under it felt real good." Reese said after the game.