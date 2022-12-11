Gamecocks defeat Presbyterian College 68-57

COLUMBIA, S.C. — G.G. Jackson scored a game-high 18 points to go with 16 points from Meechie Johnson and 14 from Hayden Brown as South Carolina defeated Presbyterian College 68-57 Sunday night at the Colonial Life Arena.
Carolina led by 15 in the first half only to see the Blue Hose cut the deficit to four at 37-33.
Irmo graduate Winston Hill would help PC take a 44-41 lead with a layup at the 12:55 mark. Hill tied Jackson for game-high scoring honors with 18.
But Carolina would go on a 14-0 run to take a 55-44 lead and would go on to record its second straight victory to improve to 5-4. Presbyterian College is now 2-9.