Gamecocks defeat Presbyterian College 68-57

Carolina will take a two-game winning streak into Wednesday night's contest at UAB.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — G.G. Jackson scored a game-high 18 points to go with 16 points from Meechie Johnson and 14 from Hayden Brown as South Carolina defeated Presbyterian College 68-57 Sunday night at the Colonial Life Arena.

Carolina led by 15 in the first half only to see the Blue Hose cut the deficit to four at 37-33.

Irmo graduate Winston Hill would help PC take a 44-41 lead with a layup at the 12:55 mark. Hill tied Jackson for game-high scoring honors with 18.