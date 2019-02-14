The second year of the Mark Kingston era will begin Friday at Founders Park when the Gamecocks play the first of three scheduled games against Liberty.

A number of unknowns are on the roster but that is lending itself to the excitement of seeing how the coaches put all the pieces to the puzzle together to form a competitive roster.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Kingston said opening day is not unlike what he has experienced before and now, he knows what Founders Park is like for that first pitch of a brand new season.

"At the end of the day, you have your team and your staff tries to get them ready," Kingston said.

"Once opening day comes around, you just want to see what it looks like. The only difference I would say last year, we didn't know what it would feel like opening day. We'd heard about it and seen videos about it. But you hadn't been in the dugout to really experience it. So, now I would say we now know what it feels like to be in that dugout with a great crowd behind you and the adrenaline of a Founders Park baseball game."