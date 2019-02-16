With the NBA All-Star weekend tipping off in Charlotte for the first time in 28 years, the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday featured a garnet look for one of the squads.

USC head coach Dawn Staley, associate head coach Lisa Boyer and WNBA rookie of the year A'ja Wilson were on the "Home" team whose roster featured players and coaches with roots in the Carolinas.

Staley has history in Charlotte as a former member of the WNBA's Charlotte Sting and she sported a sweatshirt to pay homage to her time with the Sting.

On the "Away" team were the likes of former News19 Player of the Week and Hall of Famer Ray Allen who scored 24 points. But Staley's Home team won 82-80.

Wilson and actor Mike Colter were part of the Columbia connection on the winning team.