As Shawn Elliott gets his team ready for Saturday, his former Carolina colleague does likewise

Shane Beamer and Shawn Elliott worked under Steve Spurrier with Elliott coming on board in 2009 and Beamer leaving after the 2010 season. The two will meet Saturday

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For two seasons, Shane Beamer and Shawn Elliott worked in the same building.

Beamer was at South Carolina from 2007-2010 with Elliott coming on board in 2009 and staying on until after the 2016 season.

A lot has happened since Beamer left more than a decade ago. Elliott was named the interim head coach in 2015 after Steve Spurrier stepped down.

In 2017, the Camden native earned his first head coaching opportunity when he was hired to take over the program at Georgia State. Beamer made a few more stops before coming back to Columbia to take over the Gamecock program.