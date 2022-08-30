As Shawn Elliott gets his team ready for Saturday, his former Carolina colleague does likewise

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For two seasons, Shane Beamer and Shawn Elliott worked in the same building.
Beamer was at South Carolina from 2007-2010 with Elliott coming on board in 2009 and staying on until after the 2016 season.
A lot has happened since Beamer left more than a decade ago. Elliott was named the interim head coach in 2015 after Steve Spurrier stepped down.
In 2017, the Camden native earned his first head coaching opportunity when he was hired to take over the program at Georgia State. Beamer made a few more stops before coming back to Columbia to take over the Gamecock program.
Saturday night, the two men will be on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium as the Panthers and Gamecocks open the 2022 season.