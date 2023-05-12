South Carolina softball pitcher named to All-SEC First Team

Donnie Gobourne has provided some firepower from the mound for the Gamecock softball team who has made it to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the first time since 2015, the South Carolina softball team has a player who has been named First Team All-SEC.

Pitcher Donnie Gobourne becomes the first Gamecock to earn this award since Alaynie Page in 2015. Gobourne is just the second pitcher in program history named to the First Team, joining former National Player of the Year Trinity Johnson who was the first to do so in 1997.

In SEC contests, Gobourne compiled a 6-4 record with a save. In 65 1-3 innings, she held an ERA of 2.79, including three shutouts and six complete games. She finished the year third in the SEC with 97 strikeouts and also third in the league with opponents batting just .156 against her.

In April, Gobourne had some powerful performances in the circle.

On April 2, she tossed a one-hitter against 11th-ranked Florida in a game where she recorded a season-high 15 strikeouts.

On April 16, Gobourne recorded a two-hit shutout over #23 Texas A&M before tossing a no-hitter against 17th-ranked Auburn on April 29. That no-hitter was the first by a Carolina pitcher since 2002.