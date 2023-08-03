Gamecocks stay hot, beat The Citadel 8-1

Carolina will be in action again on Wednesday against USC Upstate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team received stellar pitching from three arms and the offense belted four home runs in an 8-1 win over The Citadel Tuesday night (March 7) at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks hit back-to-back home runs in the second from Ethan Petry and Will McGillis. After The Citadel scored a run in the fourth, the Gamecocks put up a three-spot in the sixth. Cole Messina brought in Gavin Casas on an RBI double. Petry then reached on an infield single, scoring a run. A throwing error brought in the third Gamecock run of the frame.

Carolina added insurance in the late inning with a Casas two-run shot in the seventh and a Jonathan French solo home run in the eighth.

Eli Jones picked up the win, allowing five hits and a run with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Eli Jerzembeck struck out four in three hitless innings of relief and Nick Proctor struck out the side in the ninth.

Casas and Petry had two hits and two RBI apiece. Casas also scored a pair of runs.

Carolina makes a return trip to Fluor Field on Wednesday, March 8 as the Gamecocks face USC Upstate. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game is streamed on ESPN+.