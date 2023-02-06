Aliyah Boston named WNBA Rookie of the Month for May

The first pick in April's WNBA Draft, South Carolina product Aliyah Boston is already racking up awards in her first months as a professional.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina star forward Aliyah Boston says she is still in that transition phase from Division One basketball to the WNBA.

But Boston is certainly making her presence felt even as she continues to adjust to life in the professional ranks. Boston has been named the Rookie of the Month for the month of May.

In her first four games with the Indiana Fever, the reigning number one overall pick in the WNBA draft averaged 15.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

A blessing from God🤍 super thankful https://t.co/RNJYMga6fw — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) June 2, 2023

Boston compiled a legendary resume during her four-year career at South Carolina. She started in all 138 games and averaged 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. As a junior, Boston led South Carolina to the program's second national championship and was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.