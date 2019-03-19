COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the eighth consecutive season, the Gamecocks Women's Basketball team will play in the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina will play Friday afternoon at Halton Area, which is owned by the University of North Carolina Charlotte Basketball team.

Some of you "Gamecock Faithful" are now trying to figure out how to get a ticket and how much this may cost you and your family. Don't worry, we're breaking it down for you starting with tickets to the games.

For single session ticket, Friday tickets will cost you $16; $ 8 for seniors 55 and up and kids 17 and under.

There is a chance South Carolina could also play Sunday. If you want to buy the weekend package to watch all the games, it will cost you $33. To look at those tickets, click here.

For those of you wanting to make a weekend out of the tournament, let's look at hotels in the Queen City.

Google quotes the lowest price at $50 a night. There are also several hotels priced in the triple digits. It's really all going to depend what you're looking for.

Some of you may just want to drive back and forth. So how much could it cost you on gas?

We calculated how much it would cost to drive from the WLTX station here in Columbia to Halton Arena in Charlotte. A one-way trip up will cost about $10. That'll make it about $20 round trip.

For more information on the tournament, click here.