Kansas transfer who came to South Carolina will transfer

Karon Prunty was expected to be a starter in the secondary.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A talented transfer who joined the Gamecock program in the offseason is in the transfer portal.'

Defensive back Karon Prunty came to Columbia from Kansas where he was expected to be one of the starters in the secondary at cornerback. But according to GamecockCentral,com, Prunty was not at practice Sunday and had not been spotted during the open portion of practice on Tuesday.

A two-star prospect out of Portsmouth, Va., Prunty started nine games for Kansas as a true freshman and recorded 10 pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble. Prunty would enter the transfer portal and chose the Gamecocks over Tennessee.

Now, he is on the move again and the website reported it was due to personal reasons.

Prunty's departure is a blow for an already thin South Carolina secondary who needs playmakers and Prunty was expected to be just that.