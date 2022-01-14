New Gamecock assistant has a history with Beamer

Sterling Lucas is a native of Orangeburg who has been on the staff of the Jacksonville Jaguars as an assistant defensive line coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The newest hire for South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer is someone who Beamer once recruited.

Back during his time as a Gamecock assistant, Beamer and then-defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder took a trip to Orangeburg to visit with Sterling Lucas who eventually signed with North Carolina State.

Nearly 15 years later, Lucas and Beamer will be working side by side with Lucas being hired as South Carolina's new outside linebackers/defensive ends coach. Lucas has an even greater history with South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White. When White was the co-special teams coordinator and safeties coach at N.C. State, Lucas was a defensive graduate assistant fo the Wolfpack.