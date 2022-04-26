Beamer set to tee off in the Peach Bowl Challenge

The annual charity golf tournament features current and former college head football coaches who will raise money for their chosen charity.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer will compete in the 15th annual Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament which tees off May 3 at Reynolds Lake Oconee just outside of Atlanta.

Billed as the nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event. the Peach Bowl Challenge will be played in Two Man Scramble format with Stableford scoring in an 18-hole tournament. This year’s competition will also feature a Skills Challenge that includes Long Drive and Closest to the Pin competitions. Pairings for the tournament will be announced soon.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Shane will be raising money for the Beamer Family Foundation.

His dad Frank will be competing and raising money for the American Cancer Society.

The only other SEC coach competing is Georgia's Kirby Smart. The ACC is represented by current head coaches Dino Babers from Syracuse, Dave Doeren from N.C. State, Pat Narduzzi from Pitt and Louisville's Scott Satterfield.