x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

South Carolina lands LSU transfer

After spending his freshman season at LSU, Josh Gray is coming to Columbia where he will give the Gamecock men's basketball program some size in the post.
Credit: AP
LSU's Josh Gray, right, Missouri's Mitchell Smith, center, and Kobe Brown, left, battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The overhaul of the South Carolina men's basketball roster continues as the Gamecocks have added 6-11 forward Josh Gray who spent last season at LSU.

Gray's freshman season in Baton Rouge saw him see limited playing time. He averaged 0.8 points in 3.3 minutes per game. 

Carolina recruited Gray out of Putnam Science Academy in northeast Connecticut so that prior relationship helped land Gray who played in just 10 games for the Tigers in 2020-2021.

Gray's arrival will mark the fifth transfer to join the South Carolina program following guards Erik Stevenson and Chico Carter, wing James Reese and post player AJ Wison.