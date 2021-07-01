South Carolina lands LSU transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The overhaul of the South Carolina men's basketball roster continues as the Gamecocks have added 6-11 forward Josh Gray who spent last season at LSU.
Gray's freshman season in Baton Rouge saw him see limited playing time. He averaged 0.8 points in 3.3 minutes per game.
Carolina recruited Gray out of Putnam Science Academy in northeast Connecticut so that prior relationship helped land Gray who played in just 10 games for the Tigers in 2020-2021.
Gray's arrival will mark the fifth transfer to join the South Carolina program following guards Erik Stevenson and Chico Carter, wing James Reese and post player AJ Wison.