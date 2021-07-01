South Carolina lands LSU transfer

After spending his freshman season at LSU, Josh Gray is coming to Columbia where he will give the Gamecock men's basketball program some size in the post.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The overhaul of the South Carolina men's basketball roster continues as the Gamecocks have added 6-11 forward Josh Gray who spent last season at LSU.

Gray's freshman season in Baton Rouge saw him see limited playing time. He averaged 0.8 points in 3.3 minutes per game.

Carolina recruited Gray out of Putnam Science Academy in northeast Connecticut so that prior relationship helped land Gray who played in just 10 games for the Tigers in 2020-2021.