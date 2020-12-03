Amidst concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday evening that all sporting events held on the campuses of its league members will be limited to essential staff, limited family and credentialed media.

The restrictions on attendance will begin Thursday March 12 and continue at least through March 30 when the league and its member universities will re-evaluate the situation.

This means all Gamecock sporting events will see empty stands except for those who meet the SEC criteria for attending.

USC athletics director Ray Tanner released the following statement -

"The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, fans, coaches and staff is the most important responsibility we have in our athletics department. By limiting attendance at home athletics events, the SEC believes we are reducing the chances that the COVID-19 virus will spread in our community. I know this is disappointing for our great fans, but it is done with an abundance of caution during this difficult time."



Information on ticket refunds for home Gamecock athletics events during this time will be released in the near future.

This means this weekend's baseball series with Tennessee will be played in front of a sparse crowd at Founders Park.

The SEC Tournament in Nashville is under the same restrictions which means the teams competing starting tomorrow will see mostly empty seats in the Bridgestone Arena.



"In light of recent developments beyond our control related to the spread of the coronavirus, including a recommendation from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and after consultation with our member universities, we have made the difficult decision to hold the 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville without spectators beginning with games of Thursday, March 12. Effective immediately, the policy will also apply to other SEC Championship events and on-campus regular season games scheduled through at least the end of March," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.



"After conferring with local and national health authorities, we remain confident in our ability to safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and other staff who will be participating as well as the limited number of family members and media who will be in attendance at the tournament.



"We regret the inconvenience and disappointment this decision has caused our fans, especially those who have already traveled to Nashville for the tournament."