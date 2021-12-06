South Carolina defeats Georgetown 80-67

The Gamecocks bounce back from an embarrassing loss in Conway earlier this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wildens Leveque scored 14 points, nine South Carolina players scored and the balanced Gamecocks defeated Georgetown 80-65.

Leveque made 6 of 8 shots for the Gamecocks, who improved to 5-0 at home. Keyshawn Bryant and James Reese V each added 11 points with Bryant also having a team-leading eight rebounds.

Donald Carey led the Hoyas with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and seven rebounds. Aminu Mohammed added 17 points and eight rebounds. Dante Harris scored 13 with six assists.