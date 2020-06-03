The official word won't come down until tomorrow in all likelihood but there is optimism in the Carolina camp that Justin Minaya will be on the court for the final game of the regular season.

Minaya has been out the last nine games after recovering from a dislocated thumb which required surgery.

The Gamecocks (18-12, 10-7) are in Nashville where they will meet Vanderbilt Saturday at 12:30 pm EST. Head coach Frank Martin announced on his Thursday night radio call-in show that Minaya had been cleared to take part in basketball activities and had gotten in some work on the court earlier that day. His return took another step Friday as he took part in practice.

"Justin looked great, provided good energy and he just always has that good character so he brought that on the floor today and we needed that," Lawson said Friday.

"It just boosted our spirits."

MInaya's cast is gone and has been replaced by a splint that while is bulky, it does allow complete range of motion in the wrist and four of his fingers on his shooting hand.

"I feel like he did it to the best of his abilities and he did what he needed to do," Lawson said when asked how that splint would affect MInaya's ability to shoot.

"I think yesterday he hit like seven in a row. So, it's good."

Minaya was playing the best basketball of his career prior to his injury. In addition to hitting from the perimeter, he is the team's best perimeter defender.